Wednesday January 12, 2022
Heathrow: Covid-19 continues to pose significant challenges for travel industry

By AFP
January 12, 2022

London: Heathrow on Tuesday said the number of passengers passing through London’s main airport dropped more than 12 percent last year, with the Omicron coronavirus variant stalling recovery prospects. "Covid-19 continues to pose significant challenges for the travel industry," Heathrow said in a statement.

