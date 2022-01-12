 
Wednesday January 12, 2022
World

Six journalists die in Tanzania

By AFP
January 12, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM: Fourteen people including six journalists were killed on Tuesday in a road crash near Lake Victoria in Tanzania, officials said. Another nine people lost their lives in an accident in neighbouring Uganda when their overloaded truck rolled over at high speed, police said.

