Two dead after truck plunges into Nile

CAIRO: Two people died and eight others are missing in Egypt after a truck carrying 24 people plunged off a ferry while crossing the Nile, the public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The accident took place in the Nile Delta north of the capital Cairo on Monday evening, when the truck drove onto the ferry -- which did not have a licence to carry vehicles.
ADDIS ABABA: Nineteen civilians have been killed in a drone strike in a town in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region,...
PAPHOS, Cyprus: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey...
BAMAKO: Mali’s army-dominated government has called for nationwideThe Sahel state’s interim government stated on...
Taipei: Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to...
PARIS: Unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines is widening the gap between rich countries and the developing world,...
TRIPOLI, Lebanon: If he wasn’t making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the European Union by sea, Ibrahim...
Comments