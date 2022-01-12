 
Wednesday January 12, 2022
World

Two dead after truck plunges into Nile

By AFP
January 12, 2022

CAIRO: Two people died and eight others are missing in Egypt after a truck carrying 24 people plunged off a ferry while crossing the Nile, the public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The accident took place in the Nile Delta north of the capital Cairo on Monday evening, when the truck drove onto the ferry -- which did not have a licence to carry vehicles.

