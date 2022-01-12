EU flags at half-mast after death of parliament speaker Sassoli

BRUSSELS: EU flags flew at half-mast for European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, who died on Tuesday aged 65, as tributes flowed in from leaders and officials from around the 27-nation bloc and beyond.
"Today is a sad day for Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the Italian former journalist and longtime MEP whose 2.5-year term presiding over Europe’s legislature was to end this month.
Sassoli died in the early hours of Tuesday in the hospital where he had been admitted on December 26 for what his spokesman had said was "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system".
The parliament’s acting speaker is now its highest-ranking vice-president, Roberta Metsola, a Maltese politician who was already tipped to succeed Sassoli. Sassoli headed the 705-seat European Parliament, one of the top three EU institutions.
ADDIS ABABA: Nineteen civilians have been killed in a drone strike in a town in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region,...
PAPHOS, Cyprus: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey...
BAMAKO: Mali’s army-dominated government has called for nationwideThe Sahel state’s interim government stated on...
Taipei: Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to...
PARIS: Unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines is widening the gap between rich countries and the developing world,...
TRIPOLI, Lebanon: If he wasn’t making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the European Union by sea, Ibrahim...
Comments