French schools to strike over Covid rules

Paris: Around three-fourths of French teachers plan to go on strike Thursday to protest the government’s shifting rules on Covid testing for students, forcing the closure of half the country’s primary schools, a union said Tuesday.

The strike led by the Snuipp-FSU union, the largest among primary school teachers, comes after the latest of several changes on testing and isolation requirements for potential Covid cases announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex late on Monday.

After seeing long lines of parents outside pharmacies and labs in recent days to test children in classes where a case was detected, Castex said home tests could now be used to determine if a student could return to school. But teachers say class disruptions have become unmanageable with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.