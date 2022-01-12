China locks down millions; UAE threatens jail for mocking anti-Covid measures; Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron

Copenhagen: More than half of people in Europe are projected to catch Omicron by March, the WHO said on Tuesday, as millions in China locked down again exactly two years after Beijing reported the first Covid-19 death.

The highly-transmissible variant has ripped through countries at breakneck pace, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and scramble to roll out vaccine booster shots. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks alongside mounting hospital admissions and deaths while the World Health Organisation said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.

"The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks," said Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO’s European office.

The WHO’s European region covers 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Kluge said 50 of them had Omicron cases. Kluge confirmed that Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, but stressed "approved vaccines do continue to provide good protection against severe disease and death -- including for Omicron".

The warning came exactly two years after the announcement of the first person dying of a virus only later identified as Covid -- a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected.

Since January 11, 2020, known fatalities in the pandemic have soared to nearly 5.5 million. China largely tamed its initial outbreak with a mix of lockdowns, border closures and mass testing, but flare-ups in some major cities are testing that Zero Covid strategy just weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The city of Anyang in Henan province on Monday night told its five million residents not to leave their homes or drive cars on the roads, China’s official Xinhua news agency said. Last week, the one million people in Yuzhou -- also a city in Henan -- were told to stay at home. Xi’an, home to 13 million people, is in its third week of lockdown.

China reported 110 new local virus cases Tuesday, a tiny figure compared with the hundreds of thousands emerging daily in global hotspots such as the United States. But they are a cause of alarm for Chinese authorities as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games, with the event already expected to have tight coronavirus safety protocols.

Hong Kong, which has some of the toughest coronavirus border restrictions in the world, also ramped up its curbs on Tuesday to fight an Omicron outbreak, shutting kindergartens and primary schools until early February.

But the deep scepticism and often violent opposition to jabs in many countries came into sharp focus last week when Australia cancelled the visa of the world’s top men’s tennis player over Covid shot requirements.

"I can imagine some people will be pretty angry about it," said 22-year-old fan Harrison Denicolo, who felt Djokovic should be allowed to play.

In Italy, however, Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged people to get shots as new restrictions came into force Monday, barring the unvaccinated from a large number of public transport and venues such as restaurants, gyms and cinemas. "Most of the problems we are facing today depend on the fact that there are unvaccinated people," he said.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has threatened to jail people who make fun of its anti-Covid measures after mocking photos and videos appeared online. Federal prosecutors said social media users could be punished under new laws which allow at least two years’ jail and 200,000 AED ($54,000) fines for sharing misleading information during a pandemic.

The UAE has introduced a number of measures to tackle a wave of Omicron variant cases that have pushed daily Covid numbers to the highest levels since last March. The warning followed "the recent circulation of photos and videos on social media... accompanied by comments and songs mocking the precautionary measures and calling on others to flout them", the Federal Emergency Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said in a statement.

"We, therefore, call upon members of the community to refrain from this behaviour, which is punishable by the law," said the statement, which was released on Monday. Testing requirements have increased in recent weeks with many employers demanding regular negative PCR results, putting pressure on test centres.

Residents of the capital, Abu Dhabi, need a negative PCR result every fortnight and tests are also needed to enter government buildings. The UAE has also barred foreign travel for citizens who haven’t had a vaccination booster shot.

The UAE is currently hosting Dubai Expo, the six-month world fair that has attracted more than nine million visits so far. The country reported 2,511 new cases on Tuesday. Meantime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced a furious backlash over new claims of a breach of coronavirus restrictions by his team on top of a slew of recent scandals.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were in contact with the Cabinet Office about the May 2020 gathering in the garden of Johnson’s Downing Street residence and office, raising the possibility of a more serious, criminal probe.

More than 100 people reportedly received an emailed invitation to the drinks party, at which guests, allegedly including Johnson and his wife Carrie, were encouraged to "bring your own booze".