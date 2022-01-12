No progress yet in govt-JI talks over LG law: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Tuesday there had been no progress in talks between his party and the Sindh government over the disputed local government law since the formation of a joint negotiation committee some 48 hours ago.

“A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation had approached the JI for negotiations and requested it to call off the protest, but the religious party has initiated the sit-in for the rights of people of Sindh and will continue it till the fulfilment of our demands,” he said while addressing the media and protesters on the 12th day of the sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. Rehman said the PPP delegation, which visited the sit-in on Sunday night, failed to answer a lot of questions, and it seemed they were not serious about negotiations.

He said an empowered mayor directly elected by the votes of people and a local government setup were crucial for the development of a mega city, such as Karachi. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader and former senator Nihal Hashmi visited the JI’s sit-in camp on Tuesday to show his party’s solidarity with the protesters.

“The disputed local government law is to deprive rural and urban Sindh of their powers and make them oppressed,” he said. “We want the mayor of Karachi to have the same powers as the chief minister of Sindh.”

Delegations from the Karachi Press Club, the All Pakistan Memon Federation and the Muttahida Ulema Board also visited the sit-in to express their solidarity with the JI’s protesters demanding rights for the citizens.

A large number of women in rallies from across the city participated in the sit-in on Tuesday. Rehman paid a rich tribute to the women for introducing a new political trend of mass participation in the sit-in for the rights of the people. “The participation by women in the sit-in has been increasing day by day and it shows that Karachi has been returning to its originality.” Rehman said the sit-in represented all religious and ethnic groups of Karachi.