Thousands of PPP activists to take part in Feb 27 long march: Ghani

The Pakistan Peoples Party expects that thousands of its activists in Karachi will take part in the Karachi-to-Islamabad long march scheduled to kick off on February 27 against the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division on Tuesday with Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani in the chair. Ghani, who is also the president of the PPP’s Karachi chapter, announced that the party would organise protest demonstrations, rallies and sit-ins at the district-level in the city over the issues of hikes in the prices of essential commodities, unemployment and a shortage of natural gas in the country due to “incompetence on the part of the federal government”.

He said the preparations had begun for the commencement of the long march from Karachi next month. He recalled that the PPP was the only political party that had lately staged protest demonstrations throughout the country against the “incompetence and ill-advised economic policies of the government” that had resulted in hikes in the prices of essential products, joblessness and gas crisis.

The information minister said the 220 million masses of the country had to face immense hardships as the rulers did not have competency and eligibility to manage the governance-related affairs. He said the protest drive was being accelerated, and demonstrations, rallies and sit-ins would be staged on a daily basis in all districts of the Karachi Division.

He remarked that the food cost inflation had simply become unbearable for the public to the extent that they did not have the financial capacity to arrange meals just twice a day for their families.

Ghani said Sindh accounted for the most of the gas volume generated in the country, but even then both industrial and domestic consumers did not have the fuel to meet their daily essential needs. The meeting took into consideration the preparations to be made for the long march from Karachi to Islamabad, and five committees have been constituted to supervise all the preparatory-related work.

The meeting also decided that a proper publicity campaign would soon be launched in Karachi to make people aware of the PPP plan to organise the anti-government protest. For this purpose, the PPP would mobilise all its resources at the district, city, union committee, and wards-levels.

The meeting was attended by General-Secretary PPP Karachi Division Jawed Nagori, Vice-President Mirza Maqbool, Information Secretary Shehla Raza, Deputy Information Secretary Asif Khan, Finance Secretary Khalid Lateef, President PPP District Central, Masroor Ahsan, Sajid Jokhio, and other leaders of the party.