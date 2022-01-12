Family protests against killing of shopkeeper

The family of a shopkeeper, who was said to be associated with a religio-political party and had been gunned down in Gulshan-e-Maymar for offering resistance during a robbery bid, held a protest by blocking the flow of vehicular traffic to demand the immediate arrest of the culprits.

A large number of his family members, other relatives and friends held a sit-in on the road with his body. They set fire to tyres on the road leading towards Sohrab Goth from Gabol Goth in Gulshan-e-Maymar to stop the movement of vehicular traffic, and shouted slogans against the rising incidents of crime in the locality.

They censured the police for their failure to curb crimes in the area. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits behind the incident. A large number of police and Rangers officials arrived at the site of the protest and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of their cooperation.

Thirty-year-old Amanullah, son of Shadman Masood, was killed on Monday over offering resistance during a robbery bid at his grocery in Gabol Goth, which falls within the limits of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Police said Masood used to run the shop near his residence. They said that four suspects, who had arrived on two motorbikes, tried to loot cash and other valuables from the victim, who tried fighting them off, so one of the suspects shot him twice in the chest, which caused him to die shortly after the incident.