Muttahida expresses solidarity with Madina Masjid committee

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday visited the protest camp set up outside Madina Masjid on Tariq Road, where the mosque committee’s members and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders briefed them about the situation.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench has directed the Karachi commissioner and other relevant officials to remove the mosque within a week for being constructed on park land and restore the land for its original purpose.

JUI-F leaders and the mosque committee’s members said that in view of scholars’ consultations on the important religious issue, the SC should reconsider its decision to demolish the mosque in the greater interest of Pakistan and the nation, and end the wave of unrest and anxiety in the country, including Karachi.

The MQM-P delegation — which comprised Arif Khan Advocate, Abdul Haseem Khan and Zahid Mansoori — expressed the party’s solidarity with the mosque committee on the occasion. They said the park is a need of the public, but the mosque is the biggest need in a Muslim society. Therefore, they added, the people of the area are demanding that the 41-year-old Madina Masjid be left as it is. On Friday, thousands of JUI-F activists and residents had attended a protest to urge the apex court to reconsider its decision to demolish a mosque.

Addressing the protest’s participants, JUI-F’s senior leader and senator Hamdullah had said it is a religious and Islamic duty of every Muslim to defend this mosque. JUI-F district president Qari Muhammad Usman had said the PECHS secretary had clearly stated in his NOC that permission had been granted to build a mosque at the Dilaksha Park for the needs of the residents.