Police arrest third suspect in Harmain killing case

Twenty days after the killing of four-year-old Harmain during crossfire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a superstore in the Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, police claimed to have arrested a third member of the gang involved in the incident.

Of the six suspects who had barged into the superstore on the night of December 22, one named Pyar Ali was caught by a mob after being injured by the firing of the store’s security guard as the gang was escaping with the Rs78,000 stolen from the mini-mart’s cash counter.

Another suspect named Ghulam Shabbir was arrested during a raid in District Sanghar on January 1. On Tuesday the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police claimed to have arrested a third member of the gang involved in the incident.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out in the National Highway area on a tip-off. He has been identified as Ali Akbar. A weapon was also found on his person. Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas had formed two special teams to arrest the gang members involved in the minor girl’s killing. East Zone DIG Muqaddas Haider heads the first team, and Criminal Investigation Agency DIG Karim Khan the second.

District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, East-II Investigation SSP Arab Mahar and Gadap Division SP Rao Muhammad Aslam are the first team’s members, while Special Investigation Unit SSP Arif Aziz and AVCC SSP Maroof Usman are the second team’s members.

Police said that at least six men, who had arrived on two motorbikes, barged into the store to rob the customers and employees at gunpoint. As they attempted to escape after the crime, a security guard fired at them, prompting them to return fire.

The girl was travelling on a motorbike with her brother when she was hit by a bullet in the head. The brother, Shahbaz, said that when his sister was shot, he kept calling for help but no one came.

“I was riding my motorbike when I heard gunfire,” he told the media outside the hospital. “I thought Harmain was scared because of the firing. But when I looked at her, I found her covered in blood.”

Police said the suspects had stolen cash from the mart within two minutes, but when they attempted to flee, the mart’s security guard fired at them and injured Pyar Ali, while the others managed to escape.