Tuesday January 11, 2022
Man found shot dead in house at Shera Kot

January 11, 2022

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in a house under suspicious circumstances in Shera Kot on Monday. The victim Bilal was reportedly alone at home and had a bullet in his stomach. DSP Nawan Kot said the initial investigations suggested that the victim might have committed suicide. Police removed the body to morgue.

