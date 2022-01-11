Traffic Police launch plan to teach motorcycle riding to women

FAISALABAD: City Traffic Police started a program to teach free motorcycle driving to women. The program started with the collaboration of Atlas Honda and the Social Welfare Society. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the first badge, Chief Traffic Officer Tanveer Ahmed Malik said women who want to learn to drive a motorcycle can register by contacting the Traffic Police Helpline 1915. He said trained and driving licence holder drivers could play an important role in preventing road accidents.