GIMS hosts three-day workshop

SUKKUR: As many as 10 live surgeries were performed during the three-day Workshop on Paediatric Urology and Genitourinary Reconstruction was concluded at Pir Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Science, Gambat, Khairpur Mirs.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Paediatric Surgery and Urology Department of GIMS, during which live surgeries were performed by urologists from different hospitals of Pakistan.

Dr. Illahi Bux Brohi, Head of the Department of Paedriatic Surgery and Urology Department of GIMS, said the workshop provided training and lectures to medical professionals. Professor Dr Aijaz Hussain from PNS Shifa, Islamabad, Dr. Riaz from GIMS, Professor Dr Major Naima Rasool from Faziaya Medical Hospital Karachi, Professor Dr. Naima Zameer from NICH Karachi and some doctors from SIUT Karachi joined the session on the zoom. The experts shared their expertise and research about the Paediatric Urology Genitourinary Reconstruction. Following the workshop, certificates and shields were distributed among the participants.