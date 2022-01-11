DCs, DHOs directed to ensure 70 pc Covid vaccination

SUKKUR: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the DCs and DHOs of Hyderabad Division to ensure vaccination target of up to 70 percent in their respective districts to save the population from the fifth wave of Covid-19.

He was chairing a review meeting on Covid vaccination via video-link with DCs of District Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal. Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch appreciated the DCs Badin and Hyderabad for achieving 70 pc vaccination in the districts. He expressed concern over District Jamshoro and Sujawal for achieving 42 to 46 percent of vaccination target and advocated for aggressively ensuring to increase vaccination.

He directed the DCs and DHOs to work on a war-footing to vaccinate all targeted age groups without any delay as Omicron cases were on the rise and timely efforts were needed to prevent the spread of virion. He directed to start door-to-door campaign on daily basis. He said it is being considered to direct educational institutions to attach official vaccination certificate with exam forms of students above 12 years mandatory. Baloch directed DCs to monitor all the marriage halls and markets and ensure complete implementation of the SOPs. He further directed them to deploy teams on entry points of the town and enlist the migrant population and refusal cases.