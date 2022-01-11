‘Kotri Barrage canals facing water shortage’

SUKKUR: Chairman of Area Water Board, Left Bank Canal System of Kotri Barrage, Qabool Mohammad Khatian, has said the canals of Kotri Barrage were facing water shortages and feared the crop yields would be badly affected.

Accusing IRSA and other bodies of diverting water flows to Punjab, Khatian said water shortage in canals of Kotri Barrage has turned the situation alarming. Khatian deplored the fact that IRSA functionaries were robbing Sindh of its water share and charged them of causing similar problems during the previous Kharif season.

He said by building dams upstream and denying the constitutional guaranteed water run off downstream to Kotri Barrage to prevent sea intrusion, agriculture and fish stocks in the coastal belt of the province have already been destroyed due to intruding sea. “The entire coastal belt famous for its farms and huge fish catch has been destroyed forcing people to migrate to other areas,” he added. He said it was the right of the people of lower Sindh to register peaceful protest against water shortage.