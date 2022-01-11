‘Kotri Barrage canals facing water shortage’

SUKKUR: Chairman of Area Water Board, Left Bank Canal System of Kotri Barrage, Qabool Mohammad Khatian, has said the canals of Kotri Barrage were facing water shortages and feared the crop yields would be badly affected.
Accusing IRSA and other bodies of diverting water flows to Punjab, Khatian said water shortage in canals of Kotri Barrage has turned the situation alarming. Khatian deplored the fact that IRSA functionaries were robbing Sindh of its water share and charged them of causing similar problems during the previous Kharif season.
He said by building dams upstream and denying the constitutional guaranteed water run off downstream to Kotri Barrage to prevent sea intrusion, agriculture and fish stocks in the coastal belt of the province have already been destroyed due to intruding sea. “The entire coastal belt famous for its farms and huge fish catch has been destroyed forcing people to migrate to other areas,” he added. He said it was the right of the people of lower Sindh to register peaceful protest against water shortage.
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in a house under suspicious circumstances in Shera Kot on Monday. The...
LAHORE: Around nine people died, whereas 854 were injured in 818 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
FAISALABAD: City Traffic Police started a program to teach free motorcycle driving to women. The program started with...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday has urged the nation to...
LAHORE: Special Economic Zone committee of M3 Industrial City has approved three companies for zone enterprise status...
SUKKUR: As many as 10 live surgeries were performed during the three-day Workshop on Paediatric Urology and...
Comments