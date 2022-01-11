Policy called for adopting Saraiki language at varsity level

MULTAN: Saraiki nationalists Monday staged a demonstration demanding a policy to adopt Saraiki language at university levels.
The Saraikistan National Council organised the demonstration against the authorities concerned for not honouring their promises of separate province and taking Saraiki language at university levels.
Zahor Dhreeja of Saraikistan National Council led the demonstration at Larr on Multan-Bahawalpur Road and urged the government a frame a clear policy for the induction of Saraiki language at varsity levels. Addressing the participants, Dhreja said Saraiki departments should be set up in Khawaja Farid University Rahimyar Khan, Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Women's University Multan and Women's University Bahawalpur.
