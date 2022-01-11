Dense fog disrupts trains schedule countrywide

LAHORE: The arrival and departure of trains continued to be affected across the country by heavy fog as majority of the trains plying on different routes were delayed.

The Shah Hussain Express plying between Lahore and Karachi was delayed by 7 hours and 50 minutes. Almost, the same span of delay was witnessed for Pak Business Express running between Karachi and Lahore.

In addition, Karachi Express was delayed by 6 hours and 20 minutes, Shah Farid Express, 6 hours; Sir Syed Express, 5 hours and 20 minutes; Khyber Mail Express, 5 hours and 20 minutes; Green Line Express, 5 hours; Rehman Baba Express, 4 hours and 50 minutes; Pakistan Express 4 hours and 50 minutes; and Karakoram Express, 4 hours and 40 minutes. Similarly, the heavy fog also delayed Awam Express by 3 hours and 40 minutes; Millat Express, 3 hours; Speedwasis, 2 hours and 45 minutes; Allama Iqbal Express, 2 hours and 30 minutes; and Jaffar Express, 2 hours and 20 minutes.