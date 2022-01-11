Sindh shows top performance in TBTTP

Islamabad: Showing top performance under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), the Sindh government has planted 601.96 million trees at meagre amount of Rs5.5 per plant that is lowest as compared to that in other provinces.

According to the working paper presented at the 6th meeting of Federal Forestry Board, some 1.42 billion trees have been planted in the country against the annual total target of 3.29 trees that showed achievement rate of 43 per cent.

The highest achievement has been made by Sindh (601.96 million) followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (494.46 million) and the Punjab (178.49 million). The working paper showed that the Sindh province spent Rs5.59 billion and its cost per plant is just Rs5.5.

The Punjab province spent huge amount of Rs26.35 but it planted just 0.46 trees and its average cost per plant is Rs56.5 that is almost ten times bigger than the average cost in the Sindh province.

Surprisingly, the Balochistan province spent Rs16.68 billion and planted 0.1 billion plants at average cost of Rs166 per plant. The KP province spent Rs27.34 billion and planted some one billion trees at average cost of Rs27.34. Almost Rs19 billion have been spent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir where 0.56 billion plants have been planted at the average cost of Rs35. The Gilgit-Baltistan spent Rs6.92 billion and planted 0.56 billion plants at average cost of Rs35.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said “The government is on mission to restore the lost beauty of forests and expand green areas in the country under TBTTP.”