FUI to establish industry-academia linkage in tourism, hospitality

Rawalpindi: Pelican Tours and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) based at Ayub National Park, and Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) sign MoU to promote tourism, hospitality management and other educational fields of mutual interest for the benefit of students, says a press release.

In a simple ceremony held at Ayub National Park, Brigadier (r) Dr Abdul Ghafoor, SI(M), director Campus of FUI, Colonel (r) Waheed Hamid TI(M), CEO Pelican Tours and Lt Col Zia Ul Haq Director Sports and Security AHF signed the MoU.

Major (r) General Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI(M) and Brig Asif Akhtar SI(M) Director General AHF were also present during the signing ceremony. The enhanced relation after signing the MOU will mutually benefit the signatories and will open new opportunities for the students specially in Tourism, Hospitality management and forestry.