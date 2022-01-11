Two robbers held

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two robbers involved in numerous house and shop robberies.
Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminals was on full swing, said a news release on Monday.A CIA police team comprising Sub-Inspector Turab-ul-Hassan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaffar Ali and others apprehended two robbers of an Afghani gang involved in numerous house and shop robberies in different areas of the koral and recovered gold ornaments, cash, mobile phone, motorbike, and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in koral police station and further investigation is underway from them.The nabbed accused is identified as Noor Hassan alias Noora s/o Muhammad Hassan resident of Afghanistan and Abdul Aziz resident of Afghanistan.
The accused have confessed their involvement in case FIR no 947/21 under section 392/411 PPC Koral police station, case FIR no 193/21 under section 392/411 PPC Koral police station,case FIR no 1101/21 under section A.O 13.20.65 Koral police station and case FIR no 1102/21 under section A.O 13.20.65 Koral police station.
