PGC, PESSI in pact for education

Rawalpindi: Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) and its educational institutes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI)-Government of the Punjab to provide fee discounts to the children of all registered labourers card holders, serving employees & retired employees of PESSI. The MoU was signed by Prof. Sohail Afzal (Executive Director-PGC) and Ch. Muhammad Arshad (Vice Commissioner- The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution-Government of the Punjab), says a press release.
According to the MoU, the children of all registered ‘mazdoor’ card holders, serving employees & retired employees of PESSI will get 30% discount in monthly tuition fee in Punjab Colleges (afternoon programmes), and 20% discount in monthly tuition fee in Allied Schools and EFA School System. With this MoU signing, nearly 1.2 million laborers will get discounts in their children fee in Punjab Group of Colleges and its allied institutions.
