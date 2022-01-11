SAPM orders mobilisation of resources for plantation

Islamabad: Sixth meeting of the Federal Forestry Board was held here on Monday at the Ministry of Climate Change with special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan in the chair.

The participants, including the forest secretaries of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighted the progress of tree plantation under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), conservation of forests and wildlife in their respective areas.

They also listed their achievements against targets set for Monsoon 2021, update on state of stocks in nurseries and strategy for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation – 2022.

National Project Director of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) briefed participants on the physical and financial progress of the initiative. The board was informed that over 70 per cent of the plantation target of 502.500 million set for the three-month monsoon season 2021, which ended in September last year, had been achieved and that a target of one billion tree plantations was set for the FY 2021-22.

SAPM Malik Amin directed the forest secretaries to mobilse all resources to achieve the target of planting one billion trees by the end of June 30 this year. He also suggested that dedicated days for plantation with judiciary, schools, media, teachers, prayer leaders, NGOs and other government and non-governmental sectors be identified for plantation.

Malik Amin directed the ministry to take all provinces on board for achieving the spring tree plantation target and said a digital dashboard should be established for monitoring of the online progress of the tree plantations.

He asked the board to plan for setting up woodlots on private lands in different parts of the country, which would serve as a parcel of a woodland or forest capable of small-scale production of forest products as well as recreational uses like bird watching, bushwalking, and wildflower appreciation.

The board also reviewed the progress of third-party independent monitoring of the TBTTP by IUCN, WWF – Pakistan and UN-FAO.

It was informed that the KfW has provided $106,000 to the consortium for phase-I for third-party monitoring of the TBTTP and has agreed to provide $205 million for the programme’s monitoring during Phase-II.