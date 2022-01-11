PNCA to exhibit Japanese dolls today

Islamabad: An exhibition on 'Ningyo Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls' will begin at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) today (Tuesday).

According to the PNCA, the event will be a collaboration with Japan Foundation Embassy, Ningyo, which means human shape in the Japanese language. The Japanese doll culture will be introduced through a total of 67 carefully selected dolls, divided into four sections, including Ningyo to pray for children's growth, Ningyo as fine art, Ningyo as folk art and spread of Ningyo culture.

The exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, dress up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys.

Meanwhile, the PNCA's Visual Arts Division will arrange a one-day workshop and two-day exhibition on oil painting on January 13. The event slated to last until January 16 will display oil paintings, scriptures and art pieces by senior artist Parveen Khan.