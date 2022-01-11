95 Omicron cases from ICT

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last one week though the virus continued its spread much faster as another 140 patients were reported positive from the region with a positivity rate of well over 2.5 per cent.

The more alarming is the fact that 95 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 Omicron variant from ICT taking the total number of Omicron variant cases from the federal capital to well over 300.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 113 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 against 3785 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 2.99 per cent. He added that 95 patients have been confirmed positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Islamabad.

From ICT, a total of 109,396 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 107,669 have recovered while 967 have lost their lives. On Monday, the number of active cases from the federal capital jumped to 760 after addition of 75 active cases to the existing pool.

It is important to mention that around the globe, Omicron variant of COVID-19 is considered as more transmissible than contemporary lineages of SARS-COV-2 (in general COVID-19) variants and it is also observed that around 7.5 per cent of all cases of the variant reported across the globe are those who have already completed vaccinations against COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that out of a total of 146,101 patients so far reported from the twin cities, 2,191 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness. In the last 24 hours, another 27 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district. It is also alarming that in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 2.31 per cent in Rawalpindi district.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 36,705 patients have so far been reported of which 1,224 have lost their lives while 35,297 have recovered from the illness. On Monday, there were a total of 184 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 15 patients belonging to the district were hospitalised in town while 169 were in isolation at their homes.