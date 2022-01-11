LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise a two-day musical event titled “Ghazal Festival” featuring the performances of prominent ghazal and folk singers from January 13 here at Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to LAC spokesperson, on the first day of the festival Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Saira Raza Khan and Wahdat Rameez will perform while on second day, Taranum Naz, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Rauf will perform. LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that creating new activities and entertainment for audience was the prime goal of Alhamra, adding that many renowned singers were participating in the festival. He said that ghazal was a part of local tradition and essential steps were being taken to promote it. Pakistani music culture was very rich and an effective tool for portraying the country’s soft image, he added.