Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Saher Mahmood has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Shagufta Khurshid in the subject of Urdu, Atiq-ur-Rehman in the subject of Islamic Studies, Saeed Ullah in the subject of Education and Javed Iqbal in the subject of Political Science after approval of their theses.
