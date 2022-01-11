Abducted citizen rescued

LAHORE: Sargodha police rescued a citizen kidnapped for ransom. A spokesperson for Punjab police said the IG directed immediate action for the release of citizen who was abducted on Sunday. DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed while sharing details of the incident said police were informed that Muzammil, 26/27 years old, was abducted at gunpoint by four people while he was on his way to a poultry farm. The kidnappers contacted his brother and demanded ransom. Police were tipped off that the abducted and the accused are present in the area of Jhal Chakian police station. Police raided the place and rescued the abducted Muzammil who was chained whereas accused Irfan, who was injured in the firing of his own accomplice, was arrested. Rs 300,000 ransom was also recovered from the accused. Other accomplices of the accused fled the scene and a picket has been set up for their arrest. Police party was present at the picket of Chak 12 area of Kot Momin police station when two armed men riding a motorcycle approached the picket and was intercepted by police. Upon which they started firing at the police party and entered a garden. Later, a dead body was found there with identity of Amir Shehzad, son of Abdul Sattar, of Faruka Tehsil Sahiwal who was shot dead by his own accomplice. The accused was a habitual offender and involved in kidnapping for ransom cases.