‘Refresher courses being conducted to enhance police capacity’

LAHORE: Training and refresher courses based on modern professional training modules are being conducted to enhance capacity of police force, said Commandant Police Training College Chuhng Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman in a statement.

The purpose of these courses is to ensure safety of life and property of people by peacefully controlling protests, vandalism, mob lynching and charged mob. First anti-riots training course for supervisory officers and personnel is being conducted at Police Training College, Chung, said the commandant.

He said 178 officers and officials from four ranges Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala

and Rawalpindi are participating in modern training course. Officers of different ranks SSP, SPs, DSPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors and ASIs are included in the training course.

He said the officers and personnel have been trained to use non-lethal weapons like teargas gun, paintball gun, paper spray and water cannon while simultaneously line formation, Ring formation, V formation and roof formation procedures, objectives and practical exercises are also being conducted to deal with protests.

Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman said the aim of the first anti-riots training course is to better prepare the commanding role of officers and the field staff to take practical steps. He said concrete steps are being taken to enhance the capacity of police officers and personnel.

He said enhancing the capacity of investigating officers is also among the top priorities of the police and in this regard advanced training courses for investigating officers have also been expedited in the school.