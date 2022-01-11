SEZ body approves companies to boost economic activity

LAHORE: Special Economic Zone (SEZ) committee of M3 Industrial City has approved three companies for zone enterprise status to catalyse economic activity in the province.

The approval has been granted to three private companies. These companies are expected to bring in investments worth almost Rs11 and a half billion leading to creation of over a thousand new jobs.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, as Special Economic Zone Authority Secretariat in Punjab, played a key role in approval of this special zone enterprise status. Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in a statement on Monday has ordered the management to speed up the development works in the zone, and provide timely and best services to the customers through one-window operation.

He said industries with special enterprise status would be given one-time exemption on custom duty for machinery import and income tax exemption for 10 years. The application for zone enterprise entry and allotment of land were submitted and processed via SEZ’s MIS Module designed by the Federal Board of Investment. The module ensures transparency and facilitation and works as a one-window operation, a vision of the govt to ensure ease of doing business. Along with the allotment of land, these enterprises are now entitled to SEZ’s benefits including tax and custom duties’ exemption. Located right on the motorway, M3 Industrial City promises easy access not only to human resource but also connectivity with local and international markets through the motorway network. The modern features it offers for manufacturing, assembling and product selling also make it an attractive choice for the businessmen.