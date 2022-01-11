Governor terms Modi biggest terrorist

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar termed Narendra Modi as the murderer of peace and humanity and said that Modi, who is carrying out the mission of RSS, has become the biggest extremist and terrorist; he was talking to a delegation led by Mirza Babar Jaral, Ch Azmat Ali and others from PTI Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said human rights organisations and the United Nations must end their silence on the incidents of genocide and atrocities against Indian Muslims. Pakistan stands united with the Indian Muslims and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that genocide of innocent Kashmiris and their extra-judicial killings have been aggravated in occupied Kashmir since Modi has come into the power. More than 6 lakh Indian troops and their other security forces could not demoralise Kashmiris in spite of all the atrocities, he added. We salute the courage with which Kashmiris are fighting for their independence, he further said.

Punjab Governor while expressing concern over the rising incidents of violence against Muslims living in India said that Modi and the extremist terrorists of RSS are depriving the Muslims and other minorities of their religious freedom which is highly condemnable.

Sarwar said there is no doubt that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and 220 million Pakistanis stand like a rock with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their independence and time will certainly come when Kashmiris will be free from Indian atrocities. India is trying unsuccessfully to silence the voice of Kashmiris by the use of force and bullets, he added.

Today, the voice of Kashmiris is reaching out to the international bodies including the United Nations, and human rights organisations, which have a responsibility to take notice of these atrocities and put diplomatic pressure on India to stop severe atrocities immediately.

Debate competition: All Pakistan Parliamentary Debate Competition was held at Ameeruddin Medical College/PGMI, Lahore, in which teams of 50 institutions from across the country participated. Debating Society of Ameeruddin Medical College arranged these debates in which social development was specially focused while medical students had the opportunity to speak on topics such as science, fiction, politics, religion and feminism. Renowned personalities were included in the jury. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar said that apart from medical education AMC had carried out traditions in extra-circular activities.

He congratulated the members of the society. At the end of the debate, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed. Haris Tahir, Saad Javed Sindhu, Dr Umair Irfan, Dr Abdul Rafi, Hamza Abbas, Umar Shafiq, Syed Muhammad Shahkar, Ali Bukhari and Zeeshan Dogar in English discussions while Dr Asadullah Farooq, Dr Ahmad Faraz Tarar and Dr Alina participated in Urdu discussion. Saleem, Huzaifa Wasim, Abdullah Cheema, Rizwan Saleem, Ayesha Areej and Shahzeb Khanzada performed their duties. KEMU won the Urdu Debate, while the AF & AF team emerged victorious in the English Debate.