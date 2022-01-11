Security guard held for harassing women

LAHORE: A suspect was arrested for sexually harassing two female domestic workers in Defence-C on Monday.

The suspect Kamran was a security guard at an under-construction house. He would harass them and insist to develop relationship with him. On Monday, he not only harassed them but also grasped the arm of a woman. Police after receiving the complaint have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in a house under suspicious circumstances in Shera Kot on Monday. The victim Bilal was reportedly alone at home and had a bullet in his stomach. DSP Nawan Kot said the initial investigations suggested that the victim might have committed suicide. Police removed the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 854 were injured in 818 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 465 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house on Walton Road on Monday. Reportedly, it started as a minor fire. Fire fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.