Corona vaccination campaign: Booster dose be given, orders CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered the departments concerned to expedite corona vaccination campaign to ensure administering of booster dose to citizens.

In a press statement, the chief minister expressed his concern over an increase in coronavirus cases and maintained that the government was taking every step to protect the lives of the citizens. He said the administrative machinery and line departments were fully vigilant to take necessary steps, adding that effective implementation of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) would help in overcoming the spread of virus.“The citizens should fully observe SOPs for protecting their lives”, CM added.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION: The chief minister took notice of traffic congestion at Shahdara Chowk. He directed the divisional commissioner and chief traffic office (CTO) Lahore to take every step for restoration of traffic there. The CTO should personally visit the area to restore the clogged traffic and additional staff should be deputed for managing the daily traffic flow, he added.

vaccination camp: Under the instructions of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander, special vaccination camps are being arranged at holy places of minorities across Punjab. In an effort to boost vaccination drives, a special vaccination camp has been set up in Katas Raj Temple Chakwal which is working to vaccinate pilgrims and visitors on daily bases.