2,000kg dead, sick chicken seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 2,000kg dead and unhealthy chicken from the provincial capital here on Monday.

PFA’s meat safety team carried out the operation in Tollinton Market, city’s biggest chicken wholesale market and recovered dead and sick chickens from Ali Ahmed Poultry Supplier's vehicle. PFA officials said most of the recovered chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases. A large number of sick and underweight chickens were recovered from the vehicle of Afzal Poultry Supplier. Officials said 2,000kg meat supplied in Tollinton Market had been sent for disposal.