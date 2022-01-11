Yaum-e-Shuhada observed

LAHORE: Lahore Police observed Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Police to pay homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the blast of GPO Chowk in 2008. Around 17 police personnel, including two ASIs and 15 officials were martyred in the tragic blast.

In this regard, a memorial ceremony was held at GPO Chowk Mall Road Lahore on Monday where candles were lighten up to pay tribute to the martyrs of GPO Chowk blast. SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, SP Headquarters Dr Asad Ejaz, divisional SPs, senior police officers and officials, heirs of the martyrs and citizens attended the ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the martyred police officers on this occasion.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, in his message on the 14th anniversary of GPO Chowk Blast said that the martyred police officials were exceptionally courageous and pride of the country who sacrificed their lives to save the citizens.

Police school: SSP Administration Atif Nazir has said under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, different units of police and police stations have been provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure, buildings and other facilities to facilitate police personnel and citizens. Atif Nazir said this while inspecting under-construction Close Protection Unit Lines and Training School Township here on Monday.

SP Anti Riot Force Muhammad Imran, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other senior officers accompanied him. The SSP Admin inspected different blocks of the training school, reviewed the pace of construction and directed the contractors and officers concerned to increase the speed and meet the given timeline for completion of all construction and development works.