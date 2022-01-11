PPP to launch Kissan march from 21st

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday announced launching Kissan march against the PTI-led government from January 21.

It was announced by general-secretary central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza along with president central Punjab Kissan Wing Inayat Ali Shah in a press conference. Former provincial minister and PPP leader Neelum Jabbar Ch, Tanveer Mohal and Ahsan Rizvi were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Murtaza said as a first step towards launching a countrywide Kissan movement, the PPP would hold a tractor-trolley march on January 21. He asked all the opposition political parties including the PMLN to join anti-government farmers march. Murtaza hoped that despite extreme cold weather and division in opposition parties Kissan March will be a historic success. He said that PPP will not leave the farmer of the country alone. “Whenever farmers came on the roads it is difficult for any government to survive,” said Murtaza. The party is launching a march to put pressure on the government that they should understand the issues and problems faced by the farmers. He said every country supports farmers because agriculture is the backbone of the economy of any country but it is very unfortunate that PTI government is not serious in solving the issues of the farmers.

Hassan said first government gave permission for the export of wheat, saying the country had enough reserves of wheat but after that government imported 40 lakh tons of wheat. Hassan said the country can achieve self-reliance in agriculture by giving subsidy on wheat and other crops.

He said the PPP in their past governments increased support price of crops. During the PPP government cost of production was not increased. PPP gave benefit to the growers as well as consumers, he also said and alleged that mafias of health, education, fertiliser and sugar were running the country. Responding to questions, Hassan Murtaza said that Murree incident was a proof of government’s failure and mismanagement. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reached the site of incident after 30 hours of the incident. He questioned where the government departments and why army was not called on time.