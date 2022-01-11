Human service, health foremost priority: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards among the community at UC-48 here on Monday.

Union Council Chairman Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Haji Abdul Wahab, Zulfiqar Ali, Mian Zaheer Ahmed and a large number of residents were present on the occasion. Local residents welcomed the minister with flowers and chanted slogans in favour of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The health minister talked to the media after card distribution.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "On directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are giving health cards to people at their doorstep. Through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card we are providing top quality services to the people. Provision of Universal Health Insurance is turning the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan into reality. We salute Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for this great service to humanity and health is their foremost priority. Prime Minister Imran Khan shall fulfill all promises to the nation. By 31st March, health cards shall be distributed in all families of the Punjab province. Health cards will be issued to the family head, can be a man or woman. Widows or divorced women who are bread winners for their families shall get cards for their families. Transgender are also being given health cards. Thalassaemia patients are also being cards for free treatment. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card app is getting very popular. So far over a million people have registered at the app. We are consolidating data about orphans and marginalised communities. Equal level health services are being made available for all citizens.

The PTI government holds the health of people important than bridges and roads. The coronavirus pandemic affected the entire world. Inflation and unemployment increased to alarming level. By the blessings of the Almighty the pandemic affected Pakistan much less. I appeal to people to follow SOPs. We can stop corona spread by the use of mask and social distancing. All people must get booster dose. By voluntarily following SOPs we can avoid lockdowns,” she added.

Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said that all employees of Punjab Assembly had got vaccinated. She said the government had reserved funds for Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards for next three years. She said all family heads must get their families data updated at NADRA, especially those of births and deaths. She said people would elect PTI in the next elections.