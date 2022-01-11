Greek court grants jailed ex-neo-Nazi MP conditional release

ATHENS: A Greek court on Monday ordered a prison to free a former MP from the Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party to allow him better access to cancer care, but said he must report regularly to the police.

Nikos Michos, a former senior cadre, was among dozens of Golden Dawn top members and followers sentenced to prison in October 2020 at a high-publicity trial following a five-year investigation sparked by the murder of an anti-fascist rapper.

An appeals court ruled that Michos, serving a six-year sentence for belonging to a "criminal organisation", should be given leave from Domokos prison on health grounds. The court said Michos’s release was contingent on him remaining on Greek territory and checking in at a police station twice a month. Michos’s lawyer said the former neo-Nazi deputy could not access the necessary medical check-ups or treatment in jail.