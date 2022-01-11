NY man charged with threatening to kill Trump

NEW YORK: The US Secret Service arrested a 72-year-old man in New York on Monday after he allegedly phoned them threatening to kill ex-president Donald Trump, a criminal indictment showed.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn say Thomas Welnicki "knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon" America’s former president.

It alleges that Welnicki told US Capitol Police during an interview in July 2020 that if Trump "loses the 2020 election and refused to step down" he would "acquire weapons and take him down."

Trump is referred to as "Individual-1" in the indictment. Welnicki is also accused of having left two voicemail messages with the Secret Service’s office in Long Island, New York in January last year in which he "threatened to kill" Trump as well as 12 unnamed members of Congress.