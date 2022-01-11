Zimbabwe coach Covid-positive at start of Sri Lanka tour

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two One-day Internationals in Sri Lanka after testing positive for Covid-19 at the start of the tour, an official said on Monday.
Sri Lanka’s top sports doctor Arjuna de Silva said Rajput was asymptomatic, but was placed under observation at a hospital before being isolated at a hotel. “We are doing some routine tests and he will be able to go back to a hotel,” de Silva told AFP. “There will be a 10-day quarantine period which means he will miss the first two matches.” The ODI series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21.
