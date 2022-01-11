Cameroon wins first match

YAOUNDE: Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties to give hosts Cameroon a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday in Yaounde as the Africa Cup of Nations finally got under way after a build-up troubled by the coronavirus.

A raft of positive Covid-19 cases among competing teams has marked the days leading up to the tournament, while organisers chose to cap crowd limits at 60 percent of capacity, or 80 percent when the hosts play.

However, the party was not spoiled for the home team as they came from behind to beat the 2013 Cup of Nations runners-up at the 60,000-seat Olembe Stadium, where celebratory fireworks lit up the evening sky at the end of the game. Burkina Faso were dealt a blow on the eve of the tournament when it emerged that coach Kamou Malo and several players had tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving assistant coach Firmin Sanou to take charge.