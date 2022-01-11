Waseem’s next fight expected in March

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and WBA No1 Mohammad Waseem is expected to play his next fight in March. “Yes, I have received some indications from my management and hopefully I will return to ring in March,” he told ‘The News’ from his hometown Quetta on Monday.

Waseem in November last year beat Rober Barrera of Colombia in Dubai to regain his WBC world silver flyweight crown. This was the third time that the former Asian Games bronze medallist won the world silver title.

There are now two chances for Waseem’s next fight. He will either go for world title shot or he defend his WBC world silver title. He is more likely to go for world title bout.

After beating Barrera, Waseem had said in an interview that he would defend the WBC crown in Pakistan this time. He said that after getting indications about his next fight he has started training in Quetta. “I have now started training and will try to get top fitness in due course,” Waseem said.

His achievement has been phenomenal. Currently besides having got top spot in the WBA rankings, he is also No4 at the IBF leader board. His WBC ranking is expected to be announced soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem reached WBC No1 spot when he defended his WBC title a few years ago. He could not go for the third-time defence due to lack of resources at that time.

However, now Waseem is being smartly looked after by his management and promotion. He said that he wants to make this year memorable and would like to earn more laurels for the country.

However, he was not happy with the lukewarm response from Balochistan government after he regained his WBC title. Waseem the other day went to Quetta for the first time since he returned from Dubai after winning the WBC title. He was not welcomed by the Balochistan sports minister or any other functionary. “It’s unfortunate,” he said.

“Balochistan government did not even send me a message of congratulations. I am not happy with the way its sports minister is treating sportsmen. He is biased,” Waseem said. “This is not the first time that I have been treated like this by the Balochistan government. Previously too on several occasions no one from the government welcomed me.”