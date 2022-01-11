Senate body meeting might be postponed as POA bosses down with Covid

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is likely to put off their scheduled meeting on January 14 as Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan has been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

POA president as well as Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood has been tested positive for the virus. Since the both have spent busy time in Karachi in connection with Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen Baton Relay, it is believed that both have contracted the virus during these days.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza who was scheduled to arrive back on January 7 from the USA has extended her stay there. It is unlikely that she would also be back by 14th. The IPC committee is scheduled to meet on January 14 to take on a long awaited two-point agenda that also includes a detailed briefing on the POA affairs.

The briefing included functioning of the POA, overall performance for the last 15 years, along with special focus on the Calling Attention Notice moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and Senator Mohsin Aziz in the House on September 29, 2021 regarding letter written by the POA president to International Olympic Association (IOC) and continuous poor performance of Pakistan athletes in Olympics.

It is worth mentioning here that apart from hockey that had been winning medals at Olympic level on its own, Pakistan have won just two medals at the mega event, in wrestling in 1960 and in boxing through Shah Hussain in 1988. Shah Hussain Shah’s medal was achieved through sheer efforts by Anwar Chaudhry (the then international boxing president) who helped the boxer attain maximum exposure ahead of the 1988 Olympics. Both Talah Talib (weightlifting) and Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw) had the potential of winning medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. What they required was a year-long access to top-class foreign coaches. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) never provided them with that facility and both ultimately finished 5th in their respective categories.

The Senate’s sub-committee formed with Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui as coordinator will also submit its report on the utilisation of government grants by the affiliated sports federations in special relations with mandate given to them, during the forthcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the POA has communicated to the Senate Secretariat about the illness of the POA president, secretary. “We have been tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore we are undergoing quarantine period with necessary medical treatment. Gen Arif Hasan is admitted in PNS Shifa Hospital, Karachi for treatment,” a communiqué sent to the Senate by the POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood says.

The POA has requested to postpone the meeting till a suitable time as deemed appropriate. The IPC committee was postponed twice in recent past due to different reasons including Committee Chairman Senator Raza Rabbani’s illness.