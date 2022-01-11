IO told to submit charge sheet in Jokhio murder case

A judicial magistrate of Malir directed the investigation officer on Monday to submit the charge sheet in the Nazim Jokhio murder case within three days.

The investigation officer (IO) said the inquiry into the murder of 27-year-old Jokhio, who was found dead in November, had been completed and the charge sheet sent to the prosecution department for scrutiny.

The state prosecutor said the charge sheet was being scrutinised to remove any legal defects and sought time to complete the process. The court told the IO to submit the charge sheet along with the scrutiny report in 72 hours. Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the Jam House, said to be owned by MPA Jam Awais, in Jam Goth on November 3 last year.

His brother lodged a case against Awais, his younger brother and MNA Jam Abdul Karim and others for being involved in the gruesome murder. According to the police, Jokhio was tortured to death for reportedly trying to prevent the lawmaker’s guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Thatta district.