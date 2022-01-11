Two killed in road mishaps

Two people lost their lives in separate road mishaps in parts of the city on Monday. An elderly man was killed in a traffic accident near Nagan Chowrangi within the limits of the Sir Syed police station. Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.
Police said the deceased person appeared to be around 65 years old and his identity was yet to be ascertained. They added that the victim was crossing a road when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him. Further investigations are under way.
Separately, another man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road in the Liaquatabad area. The casualty was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified and his body had been kept at a morgue for want of identification. A case has been registered.
