Kamal visits JI sit-in on 11th day, announces PSP’s support

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Monday announced his party’s support for the ongoing protest sit-in of the Jamaat-e-Islami outside the Sindh Assembly saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government would be forced to withdraw the disputed local government law that aimed at squeezing powers of the city government setup.

Kamal visited the JI’s sit-in that entered its 11th day on Monday. He said the JI was not alone in the movement against the new local government law. “If more than 50 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had held sit-ins in the assembly instead of tearing down copies of the local government bill, the PPP would not have had the opportunity to pass it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JI Karachi chapter expanded its protest by holding sit-ins at several spots, including Orangi, Nazimabad and Saddar. At the main sit-in outside the assembly, delegations of tribesmen, minority communities, market associations and labour groups participated in the protest.

Addressing the participants, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the PPP’s Sindh government was dividing the rural and urban population of the province. “In the first round of talks with the Sindh government’s representatives on Sunday, the JI leadership made it clear that the protest would continue till the dialogue bore fruit,” Rehman said. “We have told the PPP leadership we don't need face saving and only meaningful dialogue will be welcomed.”

The JI city chief also advised the PPP leaders to refrain from making irresponsible statements if they were serious about meaningful dialogue. He said the mayor of Karachi should be elected by direct votes. “If the mayor in Peshawar can be elected directly, so can the mayor of Karachi.”

He added that on average, a union council in Karachi comprised over 65,000 individuals compared to half the number of individuals making a union council in other parts of the province “If parity is exercised, Karachi should be divided into 600 union councils,” Rehman said.