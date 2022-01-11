Timely completion of DHP stressed

LAHORE: Muzammil Hussain, chairman at Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) ordered authorities to double the efforts for completion of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP) in accordance with the stipulated time and construction standards.

He gave these directions on Monday during his visit to DHP, being constructed on River Indus in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. During the visit, he reviewed progress on the various components of the project.

WAPDA chairman said DHP is of immense importance for a quantum increase in green and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid, therefore the project authorities must ensure achieving major construction milestones in accordance with the timelines set for the purpose.

He directed the management to double their efforts for completion of the project in accordance with the stipulated time and construction standards.

Earlier, the chairman was briefed about the progress on the project.