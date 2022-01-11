PTCL wins GDEIB award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group won Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) award in five categories in recognition of the group’s human resource practices and work culture, a statement said on Monday.

Among the categories, three, vision, strategy, and business impact; work-life integration, flexibility and benefits; and assessment, measurement, and research were categorized as proactive whereas the other two; DEI communications and community, government relations, and philanthropy were categorized in the progressive stage.

GDEIB are global standards developed by The Centre for Global Inclusion, with more than 112 experts from across the world. The standards help organizations determine their strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

The awards are held annually to celebrate the accomplishments of organizations in GDEIB in 15 categories on a maturity scale of 1-5. Jury members from different countries review award submissions through a democratic review process. Commenting on the occasion, PTCL & Ufone’s Syed Mazhar Hussain said the award stimulated them as, he added, they had been doing efforts to provide equitable work environment to their teams.