BoP integrates Hysab Kytab’s PFM

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab (BoP) integrated a personal finance management (PFM) solution of a fintech, Hysab Kytab into its digital banking services to facilitate its users with a 360-degree view of their financial activities, a statement said on Monday.

By using the PFM, BoP app users shall be able to make informed financial decisions based on additional analytics available to them, the bank informed. As part of the collaboration, Hysab Kytab will license its PFM solution while NdcTech (partner of Temenos) will integrate the solution to provide a ‘next-generation user experience’ for mobile and internet users. Temenos is a digital banking platform acquired by the bank for all its channels across the country.

According to the bank, the app will enable the users to have a 360-degree view of their financial activities, track and record their spending, create budget plans, track saving goals, and receive personalized insights.

Talking on the occasion, BoP’s Zahid Mustafa said that they were aiming to design the bank’s app in a user-friendly manner so that more people could adopt the digital solutions offered by the bank. Yasir Ilyas, head of Hysab Kytab, informed that their PFM tool would allow the bank customers to view their financial information on ‘one big picture’.