Gold remains unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs126,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs108,196. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,800 per ounce. Silver rates also remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver stood the same at Rs1,243.14.
